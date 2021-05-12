Housing development to have second public hearing

A housing development that crosses jurisdictional lines will have its second public hearing in a week on Thursday, this time before the Allen County Plan Commission.

Called Violet's Garden #1, the proposal from Pure Development, Fort Wayne, envisions 105 single-family home lots, with many at .14 acre with five-foot side setbacks from property lines.

The proposed development, west of U.S. 27/Lafayette Street/Decatur Road, east of South Anthony Boulevard and north of Maples Road, lies primarily in the city, but part of it is in Adams Township in Allen County.

The plan had a public hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on Monday. Roughly 19 acres and 70 of the houses are proposed as within the city limits. The rest are proposed for just under 10 acres in unincorporated Allen County.

During Monday's hearing, nearby residents expressed concern about increased traffic on Chinchilla Lane, an access point for the new development.

The development might need another access point because one of the indicated access points would require converting a private drive into a public street, a Department of Planning Services staff member pointed out.

The developer is seeking only approval of the plat, or street layout, not a rezoning or a primary development plan. That means if the plan meets the zoning ordinance without waivers of standards, the plan commission must approve it.

The land is now zoned single-family residential and multifamily residential; both allow single-family residential development.

Because the land is in an airport overlay zone, the plan also must be approved by the Fort Wayne Airport Authority and receive a special-use approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

The Allen County Plan Commission's public hearing will take place today at 1 p.m. in Room 35 of Citizens Square. The project will likely be voted on at business meetings of the city and county plan commissions next week.

