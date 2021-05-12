State picks prison health service

INDIANAPOLIS – A new $643 million state contract for prison medical services is the most expensive proposal from four vendors vying to provide the services.

The four-year contract was awarded to Centurion Health of Indiana LLC, at a cost of about $160 million a year. Centurion – and its parent company Centene Corp. – is also embroiled in several controversies and lawsuits, including an allegation of a rigged contract in Tennessee and substandard care in Mississippi.

The departing vendor, Wexford of Indiana LLC, bid about $30 million less a year but Department of Correction Chief Communications Officer Annie Goeller said price is only one factor considered.

“DOC began the (request for proposal) process after being unable to reach agreeable terms for renewal on the medical contract,” she said.

A request for proposals went out in December and four vendors responded – Centurion, Wexford, Corizon, and Vitalcore Health Strategies. An award recommendation was posted April 23. The timeline for finalizing a contract with Centurion is July 1.

“The Indiana Department of Correction Medical Division prides itself on providing quality healthcare to incarcerated individuals,” Goeller said in an email. An interview was not granted.

“Our goal is to ensure the care provided focuses on prevention and community accepted standards which we believe will ultimately produce the best outcomes in the most cost-efficient and effective manner.”

General medical services are included in the contract as well as behavioral health, addiction recovery and maternal child health. The most recent census showed nearly 24,000 offenders in state prisons.

According to the award recommendation letter from the Indiana Department of Administration, Wexford – the current provider – got a maximum 35 points for cost. Centurion received 28.27 points – the lowest of all vendors.

But Centurion excelled in the management assessment/quality score. A total of 45 points was available for the business and technical proposal evaluation – the largest portion of the score. Centurion received 39.25 and Wexford was second with 30.25.

The evaluation team shortlisted Centurion and Wexford, who were less than three points apart. The finalists were allowed to make clarifications and give an oral presentation as well as what's called a “best and final offer.” The result of the final scoring was Centurion coming out on top with 68.55 of 80. Wexford was at 60.

“We're very disappointed and surprised,” said Wendelyn Pekich, spokeswoman for Wexford.

Wexford received a three-year contract for $309 million in 2017 and there was a one-year, $116 million extension to March 2021.

Goeller also acknowledged the budget just passed by the Indiana Legislature might not provide enough funding. The new budget combined the medical, food and educational services line items with a total of $160 million a year.

The Centurion contract alone would be $160 million a year when divided equally, though the earlier years of the contract are less. The medical services line item in the previous budget was $97 million; education $11.4 million and food $36.3 million.

“The contract was awarded after the budget was approved, and adjustments to appropriations could not be made. We are in discussions with the State Budget Agency and are considering options,” she said.

Goeller did not comment on controversies Centurion has had in other states.

The Tennessee Department of Correction on Monday said it will rebid a $123 million contract for behavioral health services that Centurion won after a lawsuit accused a state official of rigging the bidding process, the Tennessean said.

Last year, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti's Team Roc helped Parchman prisoners sue the Mississippi Department of Corrections and Centurion over alleged poor medical care and squalid prisons.

As a result, Centurion in July announced it would end its contract with the state because it claimed Mississippi would not increase funding, the Clarion Ledger reported.

