Pfizer shot age lowered to 12

INDIANAPOLIS – As more kids become eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday the state has “no plans to mandate” the inoculation for students with or without full FDA approval.

Legislators already require vaccinations for 11 diseases for students – with medical and religious exemptions – but the Indiana Department of Health has latitude to add to the list on its own.

Children age 12 to 15 will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at state vaccination sites starting at 8 a.m. today. Appointments can be made but aren't required. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child.

Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana Department of Health chief medical officer, said there are many advantages to vaccinating kids. For instance, if they are exposed at school they won't have to quarantine and miss in-person classes, sports and other activities. Also, it helps protect others in the family who aren't able to be vaccinated.

“I am excited for this next step both as a physician and a parent,” Weaver said. “I want my oldest daughter who has been so worried, ... to finally have peace of mind.”

Box and Weaver updated the state on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts during Wednesday's briefing. There were 852 new cases reported and 10 new deaths for a total of 13,028 statewide. Allen County added 66 new cases and no deaths.

Statewide, about 2.2 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated – which equals 40% of the eligible population 16 and older. When the state adds the children down to age 12, the dashboard will keep two statistics so it doesn't look like Indiana's rate plummeted overnight.

Weaver said 99.3% of new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated people.

A state data analysis found the odds of getting COVID-19 are 1 in 29 if not vaccinated and odds of being hospitalized with COVID-19 are 1 in 525.

If fully immunized, the odds of being hospitalized drops to 1 in 50,394.

“Please don't gamble with your health,” Weaver said.

Box was asked when Hoosiers will be able to unmask indoors and she said she hopes by summer.

She said vaccinated Hoosiers already should feel comfortable eating in restaurants without masks, or hosting small events in their homes with other vaccinated people.

Out of respect for mask rules she has hers on when entering or exiting and going to the restroom.

But Box said if a person is in large groups it is probably wise to have a mask on until more people are vaccinated.

“We are rapidly approaching that time where we should be able to open up being inside or outside without being masked,” she said.

