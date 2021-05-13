Summit City Bicycle owners sell to Trek

As the weather warms up, cyclists who hit the trails will see a couple of familiar faces more often than in past years.

Sheri and Bob Mann will have more time to ride after selling Summit City Bicycles & Fitness to Trek Bicycle Corp.

The shop at 3801 Lima Road will close Monday through Thursday next week for the ownership transition. It will reopen next Friday as Trek Bicycle Fort Wayne.

Each of the 29 employees was asked to stay on, and almost all accepted, Sheri Mann said. A couple of workers were already planning to leave.

The local couple owned the store for 27 years. In an email to customers, they said it was “a tiny, disorganized shop” when they took over. At that point, the business was already more than 13 years old.

Officials with Trek Bicycle reached out to the Manns to propose a sale, part of a wider effort to increase market share. After “a great deal of consideration,” the couple decided to accept. The timing was right, Sheri Mann said.

They will have more time to spend with their three grandchildren – a 3-year-old and 16-month-old twins. Some projects are on the agenda, along with a couple of vacations, she said. They will also spend more time volunteering for local nonprofits.

“We're just retiring from the bike business for now,” she said. “It's bittersweet, but my husband and I are ready to see what's next.”

Whatever misgivings she might have, Mann isn't worried about the shop's customers.

“We're leaving the store in very good hands with Trek,” she said, adding the new owner will continue to support local efforts, including Fort4Fitness.

Waterloo, Wisconsin-based Trek Bicycle sells the Trek, Electra Bicycle Co. and Bontrager brands. The local store will no longer carry the Specialized brand of bicycles, Mann said.

Although some customers are disappointed about that shift, many are excited about greater access to Trek, which has kept up with skyrocketing demand during the coronavirus pandemic better than many competitors, she said.

“We'll miss seeing everybody in the store,” Sheri Mann said, “and look forward to seeing them out on the trails and the streets.”

