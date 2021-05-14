Fort Wayne/Allen County

Deans named for new PFW colleges

Purdue University Fort Wayne announced Thursday that two established faculty members will serve as the founding deans of its new College of Liberal Arts and College of Science.

Janet Badia, professor and director of women's studies, has been selected as the founding dean of the College of Liberal Arts.

Ronald Friedman, interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and longtime chair of the Department of Chemistry, has been selected as the founding dean of the College of Science.

Both appointments are for an initial three-year term and begin July 1 when Purdue Fort Wayne's new academic organizational structure announced in February goes into effect.

Its most significant change involves the split of the existing College of Arts and Sciences into the two new colleges focused on liberal arts and science.

“I would like to express my appreciation for Janet and Ron's willingness to lead during this challenging time and I have every confidence in the success of our two new colleges,” said Carl Drummond, vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Be aware of ticks, state officials say

Indiana health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from tick bites while outdoors as warmer weather increases tick activity.

Indiana Department of Health entomologists have found the black-legged tick, which can carry pathogens that cause Lyme disease, babesiosis and other diseases, in all but three Indiana counties. Lyme disease bacteria have been detected in adult and immature black-legged ticks in many Indiana counties, especially in the northwest and west central parts of the state, where the largest numbers of human Lyme disease cases are reported.

In July 2020, a babesiosis case with strong evidence of local tick-borne transmission was detected in northern Indiana for the first time.

Anyone who becomes ill after finding an attached tick should see a medical provider immediately and alert the provider to the exposure.

Tick-borne diseases can be treated with antibiotics, and prompt diagnosis can help prevent complications.

– Journal Gazette