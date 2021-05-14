County plan board weighs two housing proposals

Proposals for two unusual housing developments in Allen County garnered little opposition at Thursday's public hearing of the Allen County Plan Commission.

One proposal aims to have a development cross city and county jurisdictional lines, and the other proposes a duplex development whose driveways empty onto a private road before reaching a public street.

The 24-unit duplex development, Springmill Woods, is on a long and narrow lot on the west side of the 900 to 1200 blocks of West Hamilton Road in Aboite Township. The lot's southern boundary is the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

The developer, represented by Jamie Lancia of Lancia Homes in Fort Wayne, seeks to rezone the lot's 5.7 acres from single-family residential to two-family residential.

Also proposed are lots smaller than typical for duplexes. Lot widths would be reduced from the zoning ordinance's minimum of 50 feet to as small as 28.75 feet. Lot sizes are reduced from a minimum of 6,500 square feet to as small as 3,250 feet.

Those reductions must be approved by the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals, which will have a public hearing on the proposals at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Lancia said the design aimed at allowing homes at more affordable prices.

The homes, all with two stories, have about 1,460 and 1,815 square feet, three bedrooms, 11/2 baths and one- or two-car garages, he said.

The access roadway won't be maintained by the county highway department, the plan commission was told. A homeowners' association will take care of mowing, snow removal and maintenance.

No one spoke in favor of, or in opposition to, the proposal.

As for Violet's Garden No. 1, one resident spoke to question the provisions for drainage.

The 105-lot single-family home development, which has most of its homes in the city but about 30% in Adams Township in Allen County, faced its second public hearing this week.

The development proposed by Pure Development of Fort Wayne lies west of U.S. 27/Lafayette Street/Decatur Road, east of South Anthony Boulevard and north of Maples Road.

City plan commission members on Monday were told the development does not meet access requirements because one of the proposed routes goes through a private drive.

The plan also needs a special use from the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals and comment from the Fort Wayne Airport Authority because the development lies in an airport overlay district.

rsalter@jg.net