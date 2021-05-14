Ground broken on terminal work

Fort Wayne International Airport officials broke ground Thursday on a $47 million expansion and rehabilitation of the facility's West Terminal.

The project adds 45,000 square feet of space to the terminal building and renovates 47,000 square feet of space at the gate and airline ticket counter areas. The changes bring the terminal to 159,000 square feet.

Two new gates will bring the total to 10, allowing for larger aircraft and increased use. Other improvements include a modernized interior appearance, new jet bridges, an expanded ticketing area and a modernized façade.

The airport also will get a checked-baggage inspection system that is more consolidated and automated. And families will be able to use a new children's play area, a multisensory room and a mother's room for breastfeeding infants.

The project comes after a time when many people eschewed flying because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it helps position the airport for a busier future, Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports, said in a statement.

“As our passenger numbers continue to recover, we look forward to serving our community even better than before,” he said.

“The planning for this project goes back years, and the continued growth in Northeast Indiana is reflected in air travel and use of our airport,” Hinderman said.

The West Terminal expansion is part of Project Gateway, which has included a parking lot rehabilitation, a rental car return lot canopy expansion, a renewable solar energy project and an apron improvement project for the east and west terminals.

The airport offers nonstop service to 14 cities on four airlines. In 2019, the facility served 791,810 passengers, the statement said. That fell to 433,789 in 2020, about a 47% decline.

Michael Kinder & Sons of Fort Wayne will serve as construction manager and builder. Mead and Hunt will continue to serve as the architectural firm.

Physical construction expected to start in the next few weeks. Construction is expected to finish in early 2023.

