Jehl, Hines call out city, trash hauler over delays

Two Fort Wayne city councilmen are upset about what they say are an increasing number of missed garbage pickups, but the city says it hasn't heard of delays of more than two days recently.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, said many constituents have contacted him about delays ranging from a couple of days to a couple of weeks.

“People are frustrated,” he said. “Usually there's a reason, like construction, but that's not a sufficient excuse to not have a solution for extended periods of time.”

John Perlich, the city's director of public information, said delays for reported missed pickups by Red River Waste Solutions crews are corrected in a day or two.

“When you're picking up 83,000 households a week, unfortunately, you're going to have some misses,” he said. “We don't want the public to be in a panic that trash isn't being picked up for two or three weeks, because that simply isn't the case.”

This isn't the first time there have been reported issues with Red River's service. Red River had the lowest bid for garbage and recycling services in 2017 and won the city's contract over Republic Services. The seven-year contract began at the start of 2018.

Since, the contractor has been scrutinized by council members, in part due to a stint of thousands of misses in collections, which led to the creation of an advisory committee focused on streamlining garbage collection.

Jehl recognized Thursday that there are issues that aren't even local that affect Red River, such as the current nationwide shortage of CDL-carrying drivers. He would like to see the Solid Waste District hold the contractor responsible.

“There's no need to reinvent the wheel. There's just the need to have the will to put those contingency plans back in place and make sure the costs are incurred by Red River, not the ratepayer,” he said.

Glynn Hines, D-at large, said Red River has never met the standards for service.

“The main thing is that the citizens are not receiving the level of service that they expect, and that for sure when the contract comes up, this company should not even be considered,” he said. “It's about the lowest and best bid. Even though they were the lowest bid, they clearly weren't the best bid.”

Perlich said the city's Solid Waste Department has worked with Red River to address these issues. The contract has had recent challenges with the driver shortage and some difficulties with mechanical issues with its fleet, but he said those issues have been addressed.

Jehl said the Solid Waste District advisory committee, formed this year and on which he serves, has not received any statistics about misses or complaints from the city.

“We may have a poor contractor and there may be national issues making it worse, but I just think it is important for the administration, for Solid Waste, for council, and for the constituents to come together and enact a plan that will supplement any shortfalls of our garbage providers,” he said.

Some residents outside of the city limits have called the city with complaints of trash service by a different provider, Perlich said, and residents have reported having to wait until the following week for pickup.

