Youngsters urged to get COVID shots

Allen County health officials urged children ages 12 and older Thursday to get the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid missing activities.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine at the Allen County Department of Health's site at Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave. Appointments are still encouraged and can be scheduled at WorthAShot.org.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses administered at least 21 days apart. Appointments will be scheduled for the second dose during the first vaccination.

The health department said it has compiled frequently asked questions geared toward children and their parents to help them make informed decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, which can be accessed on the website.

“We want to encourage all our Allen County families to take the winning shot and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” county health department Administrator Mindy Waldron said. “Taking the shot could be your ticket to avoiding quarantines if you get exposed to COVID-19, which could mean fewer missed games, competitions and other activities. And it can also mean fewer travel testing requirements for those upcoming summer vacations.”

Anyone younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult, preferably a parent or guardian, who will need to bring ID and attest to the youth's age. Accepted identification for adults includes a driver's license, state ID, military ID, birth certificate, passport or Medicaid card.

“While young people may be low-risk for COVID-19 complications, they are still getting severe disease and can even die,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County health commissioner. “Many young people have long-term problems from COVID-19 like lung, heart and nerve problems, and there could be other effects that become apparent in the future. But getting fully vaccinated is safe, effective and significantly lessens those risks.”

While appointments at the Coliseum are prioritized, walk-ins will be accepted for all eligible ages on the following days and times through the end of May:

• Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Vaccination appointments for all Indiana sites can be made at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Allen County health officials said Thursday 46 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 40,932 cases. No new deaths were added to the county's total of 676 deaths Thursday.

The Indiana Department of Health said 900 additional residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories and five more people have died. The state has seen 732,692 COVID-19 cases, and 13,033 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from the virus.

Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, state health officials said.

