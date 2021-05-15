County updating its panic buttons

Some Allen County government buildings will soon be equipped with updated technology.

Vance Hernandez, the county's director of facility maintenance, brought a request to the county commissioners Friday to update panic buttons throughout four of the county's downtown facilities – the Courthouse, the Courthouse Annex, the Bud Meeks Center and a small part of the Rousseau Centre.

The request included 34 hard panic buttons through those locations, as well as 67 “soft buttons.” Staffers who have “soft buttons” will have an icon on their computer desktop that enables them to activate the panic system.

Hernandez said the technology can be used for a variety of uses from issuing an active shooter alert to sending a notice to all employees with soft buttons.

When Commissioner Therese Brown asked whether this was simply updating old technology, Hernandez said it was also about replacing broken technology in some cases.

“I've been told that a lot of the buttons that are out and about from places don't work and they can't get parts for them to make them work,” he said.

The new technology and the first year's use of the software costs $42,725. Commissioner Nelson Peters asked who would pick up the costs the second year, and Vance explained that three county departments used to share the costs before the commissioners picked it up this year, so those departments could likely cover the annual fee, which is around $2,500.

The commissioners approved the request, and they also approved a technology request for the Allen County Juvenile Center. The center requested new security cameras and other security upgrades.

In other business, the commissioners approved rezoning of four properties from agricultural to residential so subdivisions can be built. Each subdivision had a unanimous pass recommendation from the Allen County Plan Commission.

Those subdivisions include:

• 29 acres on the east side of the 7700 to 8000 blocks of Schwartz Road.

• 32 acres on the east side of the 17500 to 17900 blocks of West Road and on the north side of the 500 to 700 blocks of West Shoaff Road, east of Cascata Estates.

• 39.6 acres of the east side of the 100 to 600 blocks of West County Line Road, north of Cypress Pointe.

• 77.4 acres on the west side of the 17100 to 17800 blocks of Coldwater Road and on the south side of the 500 to 600 blocks of Shoaff Road, east of Bicentennial Woods.

