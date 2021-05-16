1st McCulloch Park market hits the spot

McCulloch Park was alive with live music, vendors and children playing Saturday morning.

It marked the first day the Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market is on Broadway. The market will remain at McCulloch Park for the season, and it is expected to be across the street in Electric Works next year. It was previously held at Parkview Field after its initial home at Barr and Wayne streets.

Vendors were spread out around McCulloch Park, lining the sidewalks and surrounding the central gazebo.

Kathy Curtis, from Fort Wayne, said it felt good to walk around the park rather than walking around a concrete area. The placement of the vendors made a quick stop into a longer trip.

“It makes you go to all of them in a way. I came here looking for one thing, and now that I've gotten it, I'm going to be meandering around,” she said.

For families with children, the park features a playground, and there are many trees to provide shade.

Emily Kindig of the farmers market pointed out that families can even make a day of the market by having a picnic.

Ben Hoffman of Hoffman Organics said there was a lot of apprehension among the vendors when they heard the market was moving to the park, but he now agrees that it was a “fantastic” decision.

“I've always had my staple customers, but you're always looking for the new customer base,” he said. “I've seen a lot of new faces today, and more to come.”

Michelle Cantrell of Coffee with Friends excitedly told some patrons that this was their new home, pointing to the former General Electric buildings that are not under construction.

“We can already start telling people that we are going to be over that way and they can catch the vision and see what our goal is – to be a part of Electric Works,” she said.

Serena Dufor of Fort Wayne said she enjoys the environment of the market's new location.

“I visited the previous location a couple of times, and it was just compact, but it was because of the weather and everything going on,” she said.

“But I like this better.”

