5 confirmed, 417 probable deaths added to state total

The Indiana Department of Health announced 798 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing Saturday. That brings to 734,736 the number of Indiana residents now known to have the novel coronavirus.

To date, 13,054 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,448,804 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,441,717 on Friday. A total of 10,167,401 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26 last year.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Hoosiers with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 211 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of today, a total of 4,777,794 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,495,691 first doses and 2,282,103 individuals who are fully vaccinated.