Fiber arts fair spins yarns for hands-on learning, fun

John Lindsey explained what he was doing as he spun linen thread on a 1752 spinning wheel that captured the attention of children and other onlookers.

After he was done with the demonstration, Lindsey packed a little bit of flax into a brown paper bag to give to the child as a reminder of what they had learned. Lindsey's spinning wheel is one of the features at the Fiber Arts Celebration at Salomon Farm Park that continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.

“I thoroughly enjoy it. I'm very fortunate to have collected it all and have the ability to do it,” Lindsey said.

Beth Williams of New Haven said she could not pass up the learning opportunity for her daughters, ages 2 and 3.

“I'm a big believer in hands-on learning. You can read something, and there's only so much you can absorb by reading it,” she said. “But when you see it and experience it, it is much more memorable.”

Williams walked around the areas filled with vendors at the Fiber Arts Celebration a couple of years ago. She has since started knitting, which has made the annual event all the more enjoyable.

The two-day event highlights fiber arts of all types, varying from needlework to basket weaving to flax spinning.

The event, presented by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and the Flax and Fleecers Spinning Guild, has a focus on education.

Tiah Drake with the Summit City Needlers said she thinks educating children about various types of fiber art is particularly important.

“Kids need to know where their clothes come from. That's the biggest thing. You don't just go to the store; the material comes from someplace,” she said. “I think showing kids how to do things is very good for them.”

Vendors vary from those who use materials to create art to those who start from scratch, making their own thread or yarn.

People can talk with the artists to learn more about their trade.

Jill Werling enjoyed past events at Salomon Farms so she decided to check out the Fiber Arts Celebration for the first time Saturday.

“Well, I didn't really know what it was, so I wanted to come see. It's really interesting how many different things people can do with basically the same material,” the Fort Wayne resident said.

For more information about the event, go to bit.ly/33PurAp.

dfilchak@jg.net