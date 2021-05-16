Not just lumber: Hikes in other goods hit home

Bill Kuminecz can tick off numerous factors that contribute to skyrocketing lumber prices.

Big C Lumber's vice president of purchasing cited Canadian sawmill shutdowns that lasted four to six weeks at the coronavirus pandemic's beginning and subsequent shortages of railroad cars, semis and long-haul drivers.

“It's primarily a supply-and-demand thing,” Kuminecz said during a phone interview.

The average price of a new single-family home is about $36,000 more now than one year ago because of higher lumber prices, according to the National Association of Home Builders. That eye-popping increase has been highlighted in numerous headlines.

But what's not as widely known is that prices are also rising for drywall, insulation, roofing, paint, pipes, joint compound, and heating and ventilation materials. Even landscapers are having trouble getting their hands on trees and shrubs, Kuminecz said.

“Copper,” he added, “is crazy.”

Delivery delays

Matt Lancia compared the price of lumber for one of his floor plans.

The owner of Matt Lancia Signature Homes said the latest quote was more than $28,000 – more than twice the $12,200 price tag in April 2020.

Lancia's suppliers are not only charging more, they're also taking longer to deliver.

He used to receive windows in two weeks. These days, delays result in the same order taking 10 to 12 weeks, he said.

“There are so many hurdles to jump over right now,” he said.

Lancia chooses the carpets, kitchen countertops and other details early in the process to give suppliers ample lead times. He also has shifted to selecting materials his suppliers already have in stock.

“It's like having to build the same home twice,” he said, because sometimes he has to select different options, based on delivery dates.

Lancia, who built 24 homes last year, mainly builds on spec, which means the buyer isn't identified until about two-thirds through the construction process. The practice allows Lancia to know the actual cost of materials before agreeing on a sales price.

Kuminecz, of South Bend-based Big C Lumber, said spec building removes the guesswork.

“That's the way to do it right now,” he said.

A builder's profit margin could easily evaporate between the time a buyer signs the sales contract and the home is finished, Kuminecz said.

“You can lose money only so many times” before going out of business, he added.

Supply chains

Home builders who customize homes to buyers' preferences have started adding a clause to their sales contracts, said Terri Cable, northeast Indiana regional president for Muncie-based First Merchants Bank.

Her region includes the Fort Wayne market.

The “extraordinary expenses” clause allows the builder to factor in the rising costs of materials, she said.

“The builders are passing those costs along to the buyers,” she added.

Appraisals have validated the higher prices for new construction, allowing homebuyers to borrow enough to cover the final sales price, Cable said. But some other buyers haven't been as lucky.

Rising prices for new construction are having a ripple effect on the prices of existing homes, sending their prices higher, too, she said.

Buyers are so eager to find their next home that some houses are sold the day they go on the market – and sometimes for tens of thousands more than the asking price. A recent Indianapolis Star article said some existing homes in that market are selling for $100,000 more than asking price.

But when appraisers inspect existing homes, the properties often aren't valued for as much as a buyer has agreed to pay. That lower appraisal amount limits how much the buyer can borrow for a mortgage loan, Cable said.

The result is some buyers need to bring more cash to the table than in previous years to close the sale, she said.

“There's not enough supply of homes for the demand,” she said. “It's just so competitive.”

Cable wonders whether rising gas prices will be the next factor that increases building costs because many materials come from overseas.

Kuminecz, of Big C Lumber, has worked in the industry for 35 years. He also mentioned the effects of shipping on homebuilding prices.

“A lot of those products come from China, and that supply chain was majorly disrupted” during the pandemic, he said.

“It's nothing like anything you've seen before – times three.”

sslater@jg.net