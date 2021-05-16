Preserving path of the Maumee

Andrea Hamman jumps out of the ATV that's been navigating a narrow path through a wooded wetland along the Maumee River.

She gives a vigorous-looking plant just starting to show its four-petaled white flowers a quick yank.

“That's garlic mustard,” says her companion, Lauren Conklin. “Get it!”

Garlic mustard, an invasive species that outcompetes native plants, is a bane of those trying to return land to a more natural state. And that's what Conklin and Hamman, both with the Save Maumee grassroots organization, are trying to do with this land off the 500 block of Rose Avenue in New Haven.

The land has not had it easy. For years, part of it was a landfill for construction debris before state environmental authorities ordered the site closed and capped more than a decade ago. Much of the rest, covered in seasonal wetlands, was generally considered worthless.

“Think about how people talk – 'I'm so bogged down. 'I'm swamped with work,'” said Hamman, Save Maumee president. “It was this whole culturally negative thing.”

But now, as more people see wetlands as worth preserving, Save Maumee has embarked on a project the nonprofit environmental group hopes will bear fruit – turning its newly acquired 58 acres into a nature preserve.

Since Save Maumee got possession through donation of the tract in December, and even before that with permission of landowner Jerry Martin of M&M Landfill, volunteers have put in hundreds or hours of work, said Conklin, project manager.

They've planted about 550 native trees – oaks, hickories, redbuds and others appropriate for the natural conditions. They've cut down dead trees or ones that would shade saplings too much. They've pulled invasive species, including Japanese honeysuckle and garlic mustard, and planted native shrubs and seeds.

They've also carted off thousands of pounds of trash and gotten necessary approvals of their work from state environmental authorities.

And, despite the property's somewhat degraded nature, volunteers have also taken note of the abundant bird species that use it, including warblers, an overflying bald eagle and a small heron nesting area called a rookery along the river.

“We have such a diversity of ecosystems,” Conklin said, adding that's relatively unusual for a tract of its size. That makes it a good candidate for use in environmental education, she said.

That's just one of the group's long-term goals.

“It's a great location for restoration,” said Mike Clendenen, superintendent of the New Haven-Adams Township Parks and Recreation Department. He assisted the group in applying for grants to rehab the area.

Clendenen said that's because it's the third natural area devoted to conservation in proximity to one another.

Save Maumee's tract – with woods, uplands, river border and three ponds – lies next to a tract known as Marylands Farm, a private homestead donated to the department last year for eventual use as a park.

Nearby is the Deetz Nature Preserve, which provides flood control and has a 1.6-mile walking trail.

The parks department might consider adding the Save Maumee tract to its park holdings, Clendenen said, and larger natural areas generally provide better habitat.

The parks department would have a big stretch to do the work required, he said. “It's nice to have the not-for-profit working there. ... It makes sense to collaborate.”

But Save Maumee's efforts are not just local. Another aspect of the restoration is assisting in solving a regional problem – the desecration of Lake Erie.

The Maumee River runs north through Ohio to the Toledo area, where the lake and the Maumee estuary have been plagued by pollution. Upstream pollution contributes to downstream problems, Conklin said.

The group hopes to restore Trier Ditch on the property to its “normal meandering” so it will better handle pollutants and sediment, she said.

The ditch was straightened and moved when Landin Road was constructed, she added, so the change should translate to better water quality.

Dan Wire of Fort Wayne, vice president of the nonprofit Maumee Wetlands Alliance and a longtime advocate for the area's rivers, said the project makes a relatively small dent in solving lake pollution.

“The actual physical, tangible progress of the project is probably minimal. It's a drop in a small bucket,” he said. “But everything they (Save Maumee) put their hands on out there is in the right direction.

“There is nothing that is taking us backward.”

Wire said he admires the group's focus on bringing volunteers into hands-on environmental improvement projects.

“The biggest benefit to that site is putting before the public that we have parcels, big and small, that need better stewardship,” Wire said.

By providing on-the-site experiences as well as academic knowledge, “you have that tactile, tangible piece that cements life-long learning,” he said.

Besides, Wire added, the group is “fun to be around.”

That attracts young people and helps grow “the next generation of environmentalists,” he said.

Hamman said she knows the tasks needed to achieve the group's ultimate goals won't be accomplished overnight.

But she thinks the project is showing that it can be replicated all along the Maumee's length.

“We are doing something no one else is doing,” Hamman said. “My ultimate goal is to fix it (the river) all the way to Toledo.”

rsalter@jg.net