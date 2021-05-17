Columbia City man lands in intensive care after being thrown from motorcycle

A Columbia City man was in critical condition after being thrown off his motorcycle in what the the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department described as a "road rage incident."

Jeffrey Clingerman, 28, was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson north on Indiana 3 at DeKalb County Road 62 "at a high rate of speed" today about 5:25 p.m., according to the report prepared by DeKalb County Deputy Thomas Elliott.

Clingerman applied his brakes abruptly and was ejected from the motorcycle after an encounter with another driver in a second vehicle, law enforcement officials said in a news release. They didn't disclose the name of the other driver.

Clingerman, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered head trauma and a wrist injury. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was in intensive care this evening.

Clingerman had a suspended license and no motorcycle endorsement, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.