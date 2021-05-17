Defiance woman dies in one-vehicle crash

A Defiance, Ohio, woman was killed in a rollover crash on County Road 22 in Putnam County, law enforcement officials said.

Two young children also in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene about 4 p.m. today.

Cindel Fenter, 31, was driving southbound in a 1999 GMC Suburban. She drove off the right side of the roadway, came back on to the roadway and drove off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned.

Fenter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home.

Two children, ages 3 and 1, were passengers in the vehicle and secured in child safety seats. They were transported to a hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Continental Police Department, Continental Fire and EMS, and the Putnam County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.