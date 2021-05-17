Vigil held for 2018 missing man

A group walked through downtown Fort Wayne Sunday afternoon with a question emblazoned in neon print across their chests.

Where's Kevin?

The unanswered question has haunted Kevin Nguyen's friends and family since he disappeared in December 2018.

Amy Davis has an inkling of what that must feel like. Her nephew was missing for two days before the family learned he was deceased.

“I can't imagine living that for two years,” Davis said.

Her organization, JAVA, spearheaded Sunday's walk that not only honored Nguyen but also let his family and the community know he hasn't been forgotten.

JAVA stands for Justice, Accountability and Victim Advocacy.

About two dozen people met outside the Allen County Courthouse before venturing to areas where Nguyen was last seen, including the Brass Rail along Broadway.

Most wore “Where's Kevin?” T-shirts, and some carried neon-colored posters bearing similar messages.

“We want the family to have peace,” Davis said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department summarizes the details of his disappearance on its website: Nguyen was last seen Dec. 8, 2018, leaving the Brass Rail, where he might have been involved in an altercation. Surveillance video showed he was at the downtown Arby's hours later, at 2:40 a.m.

Nguyen wears glasses, police said, but a pair of glasses was found in the bar's parking lot, suggesting he doesn't have his glasses with him.

Nguyen's grandmother Dee Campbell wants closure and believes people have information that would lead to answers.

Campbell understands if fear is keeping people silent, she said. However, there are ways to share information anonymously, she said, describing calls made with burner phones and notes created with a collage of cut-and-pasted words from printed materials.

Crime Stoppers also accepts anonymous tips at 260-436-7867 and through the P3 Tips mobile app.

“I'm not letting this go,” Campbell said.

asloboda@jg.net