Workshops draw crowd to Headwaters

The roots Eco Fest established in August appeared to have taken hold Sunday.

Headwaters Park bustled with activity as visitors to the one-day festival explored about 60 booths promoting vendors and nonprofits focused on sustainability and eco-friendly living.

“We are so happy to be here,” Aly Munger of Little River Wetlands Project said.

Within three hours, Eco Fest shattered its inaugural 600-person turnout, organizer Addie Farris said, placing attendance around 1,000 with two hours left.

Also by then, the event had raised almost $2,000 for Save Maumee Grassroots Organization, she added.

Farris credited curiosity for driving people to Eco Fest, which also included hourly workshops focused on such topics as rain barrels, composting and gardening.

Jennifer Lash of City Utilities used a hands-on activity to show visitors – often children and their parents – how pollutants including bacteria from pet waste, household chemicals and grass clippings can affect the environment.

Munger, a wetland educator, also encouraged a hands-on approach at the Little River Wetlands Project booth.

She let children examine different seeds – those that are dispersed by wind and others dispersed by animals, like birds – and other wildlife souvenirs, including deer bones and a piece of wood shaped by beavers.

With so many like-minded people at Eco Fest, Munger said, it was “like a family reunion.”

