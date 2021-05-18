County's case totals continue steady decline

Allen County's newly reported COVID-19 cases dropped into the low 30s Monday for the second time in a little more than a week – as numbers of fully vaccinated people in the county continued to rise.

Monday's 33 reported confirmed cases amounted to only about 5% of what the county saw on Nov. 13, 2020, the pandemic's local peak day for cases, when 608 new cases were reported.

The county reported 31 confirmed cases on May 10. The county's weekly average of new cases from May 10 to May 16 stands at 47.

Allen County has had 41,099 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 678 deaths.

While new cases dropped, new vaccinations rose. Allen County now has 121,647 fully vaccinated residents, or 38.6% of the eligible population of ages 12 and older.

When first doses of two-dose vaccines are added, the number rises to 135,282 people or 42.9%.

Those who have received only one shot are believed by public health authorities to have significant protection from the virus, but they are urged to complete the two-shot regimen.

Herd immunity – when a large portion of a population known as the “herd” becomes immune to a disease through vaccination or prior infection – is no longer a far-off goal for a significant portion of the population, the older adults who previously were most vulnerable to the virus.

Herd immunity is thought by health experts to be at least 70% for COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nationally 71.9% of adults 65 and older had been fully vaccinated and 84% had received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

The picture is much the same in Indiana.

State statistics show that 71% of Hoosiers ages 65 to 69 are fully vaccinated; 77.8% of those 70 to 74; 74.6% of those 75 to 79; and 71.5% of those 80 and older.

Those ages 60 to 64 don't lag by much – 61.3% of those Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

The state as a whole has 39.6% of its eligible residents fully vaccinated.

The Allen County Department of Health does not have county vaccinations broken down by age to share, spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said Monday.

But, she added, “Our county vaccination rate is very close to the statewide rate, so we think it's a fair assumption our age breakdown percentages would likely be similar as well.”

Allen County ranks first in northeast Indiana's 11 counties for the number of people fully vaccinated and third in the percentage of fully vaccinated residents. Steuben County leads with 39.8% and Huntington County is second at 39.2%

LaGrange County has the lowest percentage of vaccinated residents at 20.3%, followed by Noble County at 29.6%.

Indiana reported 559 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday to bring the total 735,999. Six additional deaths were reported to add to the total of 13,069 confirmed deaths and 417 probable deaths based on symptoms in patients without a positive test.

DeKalb County on Monday reported nine new cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday, bringing the county's total cases to 4,342 and total deaths to 78.

