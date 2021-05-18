Drug Court marks milestone

“I bet you look a little bit different than your mug shots,” West Huddleston said Monday as he addressed the 50th graduating class of Allen County Superior Court's Drug Court.

A few hushed laughs could be heard around the gymnasium of the McMillan Park Community Center.

“I do,” said Huddleston, the former chief executive officer of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

Decades into recovery, Huddleston can now say his three children and his granddaughter have never seen him as a drug abuser. He passed along bits of advice to the graduating class, a group of people early in their recovery journey.

The graduation ceremony marked another milestone in addition to being the 50th. More than 1,000 people have now graduated from Allen County's Drug Court program.

Drug Court was started locally in 1996 and was the county's first “problem-solving” court.

Many of the graduates have charges dismissed due to successful completion of the program, which includes treatment, counseling and life skills development. Graduates typically complete the program in 18 months.

Some graduates noted their growth. One mentioned they pay their bills regularly now, while another mentioned he now makes his bed on a daily basis. Others thanked everyone involved in Drug Court for making them better parents for their children.

Judge Frances Gull asked each graduate as they walked up to receive their certificate if they would like to say anything to the crowd of treatment providers, family members, friends and supporters.

Only a few chose to speak, but those who did thanked those who have helped them along the way and shared excitement for their fresh starts.

Gull shared her frustration that she and the Drug Court staff could not shake hands or hug the participants due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Some of the graduates at Monday's ceremony had initially planned on graduating in December, but the program was canceled due to the pandemic.

When Drug Court was first established, Gull said, it “wasn't a well thought of program.” But, she said, the positive outcomes were ones to be celebrated.

