Holcomb responds to Rokita in filing

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb fired back at Attorney General Todd Rokita on Monday – alleging he can't ethically represent both sides of a conflict and isn't the proper arbiter of the dispute between the governor and legislature.

The court filing in Marion Superior Court was in response to Rokita's April 30 filing that attempts to get Holcomb's lawsuit against the Indiana General Assembly thrown out.

“The attorney general, a statutorily created position, would have this court believe that he exercises greater authority on Indiana constitutional questions than the constitutionally created judicial branch,” Holcomb said in the latest court documents.

The controversy continues after lawmakers passed House Enrolled Act 1123 allowing themselves to come into emergency session on their own during future state disasters such as a pandemic. The Indiana Constitution gives the right to call a special session to the governor.

Holcomb vetoed the bill and the legislature overrode that veto – resulting in Holcomb's April 27 lawsuit against House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray.

“The governor, a constitutionally established officer, seeks a judicial determination that another coequal branch of government (the General Assembly) has impermissibly infringed upon his constitutional powers. Through his motion, and based solely on a discretionary legal opinion by Attorney General Rokita that HEA 1123 is constitutional, Mr. Rokita seeks to deny Gov. Holcomb the right to avail himself of a remedy from the judicial branch,” the filing said.

Holcomb hired outside counsel even though Rokita denied the request to do so.

The governor's attorneys note that Rokita's position is established through statute – not the Constitution – and, theoretically, legislators could eliminate it at any time.

The court filing said it is “absurd” to find that a statutory position would dictate how Indiana's Constitution is interpreted in a dispute between two coequal branches of government.

Holcomb also noted Rokita can't represent both the legislature and the governor, as Rokita purported to do in his dismissal request.

The response document said the Indiana Rules of Professional Conduct apply to all licensed attorneys, including Rokita, and prohibit representing parties with a conflict of interest.

“The attorney general is attempting to represent multiple clients in a legal dispute whose interests are in direct conflict, a decision and action directly forbidden by the rules,” the filing said.

To do so, Rokita would need written consent from Holcomb and the other defendants. Rokita has publicly sided with GOP legislative leaders.

