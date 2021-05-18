Pandemic jobless benefits to end

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday said Indiana will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs effective June 19 – including the extra $300 a week in benefits.

Indiana joins a growing list of about a dozen states taking benefits from unemployed workers months before their expiration in September. The move will affect more than 200,000 Hoosiers.

“There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” Holcomb said. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”

The $300 in federal benefits was in addition to state benefits, which average about $280 a week with a maximum payment of $390.

The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business thanked Holcomb for the move.

The group recently released its new jobs report showing a record 44% of small-business owners report having job openings they could not fill, 22 percentage points higher than the 48-year historical average, and two points higher than the 42% figure from March.

“Small business owners can't find people to hire because they are making more money sitting on the sidelines, thanks to the federal unemployment benefits,” said Barbara Quandt, NFIB senior state director. “Our small business owners want to re-open, and they want to grow the economy. However, they can't do that if they can't hire Hoosiers and create jobs. Today's actions by the governor will help our economy get back on track as we recover from the pandemic.”

The programs that will end are:

• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance.

• Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted.

• Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which provides benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers and independent contractors.

• Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation, which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income

Indiana's unemployment rate, which jumped to more than 17% at the height of the pandemic, has recovered to 3.9%. More Hoosiers are in the workforce now than a year ago, and the labor force participation rate is nearing the pre-pandemic level, a news release said.

“Eliminating these pandemic programs will not be a silver bullet for employers to find employees, but we currently have about 116,000 available jobs in the state that need filled now,” Holcomb said.

This month, he reinstated a requirement that Hoosiers who are requesting unemployment benefits actively seek full-time work beginning June 1. Work search activities include applying for a job, attending a job fair, participating in WorkOne orientation or completing an online workshop.

The Indiana Democratic Party says it is time for leaders to be honest about what constitutes a living wage.

“So while Gov. Holcomb is guiding Hoosiers back to a pre-pandemic normalcy, we cannot ignore the reality that it's time for Indiana to increase its minimum wage and provide better opportunities for our workers,” said Lauren Ganapini, executive director for the Indiana Democratic Party.

“Over 892,000 Hoosiers currently earn a minimum wage job, and while it's a goal for every worker to achieve their highest potential, we must do everything possible to create a bridge to help all Hoosiers succeed.”

nkelly@jg.net