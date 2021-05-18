SACS to reward staff with stipends up to $1,000

Southwest Allen County Schools put a price tonight on the extra work school employees performed this academic year.

The school board unanimously approved one-time stipends of $500 and $1,000 for part-time and full-time employees, respectively.

The five members also agreed the superintendent or designee has the discretion to increase any employee's stipend in recognition of an unusual increase in that employee's work time and responsibilities due to the pandemic. The total amount of additional stipends may not exceed $25,000.

The district has been without a superintendent since Phil Downs' retirement May 5. Lynn Simmers, assistant superintendent, has leadership responsibilities in the interim.

"I think it's incredible the work our staff did to really provide options to our parents," board member Tom Rhoades said. "Kudos to our team."

To be eligible for the stipend, workers must have been employed Jan. 4 and must be employed May 25 – the last day of school.

