Subdivision plan given more time for plat vote

Pure Development has 60 more days to work out an issue with the proposed 105-home subdivision that is on the Fort Wayne-Allen County line.

The local development company proposed Violet's Garden No. 1, which would include 105 single-family home lots, with many at 0.14 acre with 5-foot side setbacks from property lines.

The development, which is west of U.S. 27/Lafayette Street/Decatur Road, east of South Anthony Boulevard and north of Maples Road, lies primarily in the city, but about 30% of it is part of Adams Township in Allen County.

The Fort Wayne Plan Commission unanimously Monday approved a site committee recommendation to delay voting on the primary plat of Violet's Garden so the developer can “meet the required access for the subdivision.” The commission was told last week that the development does not meet access requirements because one of the proposed routes goes through a private drive.

The developer is seeking only approval of the plat, or street layout, not a rezoning or primary development plan. That means the plan commission must approve it if the plan meets the zoning ordinance without waiving standards.

The land is now zoned single-family residential and multifamily residential, both of which allow single-family residential development.

It was pointed out during the Monday meeting that Violet's Garden could come before the commission sooner than 60 days if the developers are ready.

