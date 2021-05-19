Fort Wayne/Allen County

Equestrian center sets open house

Summit Equestrian Center will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 10808 La Cabreah Lane, Fort Wayne.

The facility will be open for tours and will highlight a riding program for veterans.

“Riding horses can be an empowering and physical undertaking. It takes therapy up another level,” a news release said. “Summit works with riders with traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress syndrome, amputations, paralysis, anxiety disorders and other challenges to reach a wide range of personal goals.”

Riders are taught the importance of connection, communication, basic horse care and riding skills in six sessions over a six-week period. This program is free for veterans.

The weight limit is 250 pounds to ensure the safety of the riders, volunteers and horses. Space is limited.

For more information, contact Allison Wheaton, executive director, at Allison@summitequestrian.org or call 260-619-2700.

Click It or Ticket on through June 6

The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post will participate in the national Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign through June 6.

Troopers will be out in greater numbers to educate motorists about the importance of wearing a seat belt.

Drivers and passengers who don't wear their seat belts make up most of the fatalities on Indiana roads, though they account for only 10% of motorists, officials said.

Last year, more than 800 people were killed on Indiana roads, including 565 in passenger vehicles. About 60% were not wearing seat belts.

The high-visibility patrols are paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Between 2015 and 2019, seat belts have saved more than 69,000 lives in the U.S., according to NHTSA.

