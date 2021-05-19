City proposes to limit river speeds

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Wayne boaters would have to throttle down if the Department of Natural Resources adopts a proposed rule curbing speeds on much of the city's three rivers due to increased boating and pedestrian traffic in the area.

The city of Fort Wayne has requested a no-wake zone along the riverfront development area, which would span from the Main Street bridge along the St. Marys to the Columbia Avenue bridge on the Maumee and the Tennessee Avenue bridge on the St. Joseph River.

The city's petition said activities such as boating, kayaking and other watercraft activities create safety hazards due to blind curves. In addition, the opening of Promenade Park has increased pedestrian use within the area.

The Natural Resources Commission on Tuesday accepted a Department of Natural Resources' committee report in support of a modified recommendation implementing an idle speed zone on the rivers in downtown Fort Wayne.

But the rule-making process could take several months before it would be in effect. A public hearing also will be held before the Department of Natural Resources announces its decision.

“The information provided by boat retailers shows an increase in boat traffic for 2019 and 2020, due in part to recent development in the designated area,” the recommendation said. “In addition, Phase 2 of the development in the area includes a concrete dock near the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and a floating boardwalk just upstream from there. For these reasons, the committee believes regulation due to watercraft traffic congestion is necessary.”

The city provided traffic numbers from the Sweet Breeze and Tri-State Watershed passenger cruises – 38 tours in 2017 and 98 tours in 2018. Before Promenade Park opened in 2019, there were 28 tours. Afterward, there were 112. In all, in 2019 about 5,000 riders took the cruises.

Fort Wayne Outfitters also has seen increased boat launches. The last Saturday of July 2019 saw 45 boats launched, but the last Saturday of July 2020 saw the number increase to 176.

The Department of Natural Resources' Division of Law Enforcement said no pedestrian accidents involving boaters have been reported going as far back as 1995. Only one boating accident involving a cruise boat and speedboat was reported in 2020. The speedboat was cited for reckless driving.

“However, safety of users is of utmost concern where traffic is steadily increasing,” the report said.

The committee that considered the initial request recommended an idle speed zone, which is defined as “the slowest possible speed, not exceeding 5 miles per hour, that maintains steerage so that the wake or wash created by the watercraft is minimal.”

The group found the no-wake speed limit could create a hazardous situation because in order to comply, boaters might sacrifice being able to steer and navigate safely, especially on a river where there is a current.

Many sent letters in support of the petition, including Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, the city's Board of Park Commissioners, the Allen County commissioners, Neighborhoods United, the Northside Neighborhood Association, the Wells Corridor Business Association, the West Central Neighborhood Association, the Maumee Watershed Alliance, Friends of the Rivers, Historic Fort Wayne Inc., Headwaters Park Alliance and more.

Several of the letters used the same wording.

“There are many new boaters with little to no experience who are now using the rivers, and they are often unfamiliar with safe boating practices,” the letters said. “We encourage the region's lake boaters to explore their local rivers.

“However, boating on these small rivers with significant numbers of human-powered craft requires regulations and education to keep everyone safe.”

nkelly@jg.net