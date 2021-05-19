County gets first Black woman judge

Judge Lori Morgan said it still didn't feel real to be referred to by her new title after she was sworn in Tuesday.

Morgan spent 26 years as a magistrate in the Family Relations Division of Allen County Superior Court. She was nervous to answer the phone call from an Indianapolis area code Monday, but when she heard Gov. Eric Holcomb's voice, she had a good feeling.

Then he started addressing her as “Judge Morgan.”

Holcomb announced the appointment Tuesday, and a swearing-in was quickly put together to get Morgan officially on the bench. A more formal swearing-in ceremony will be held at a later date.

It still hadn't set in by the time Judge Frances Gull introduced Morgan to the courtroom of reporters and colleagues Tuesday. Morgan said it almost still felt like a dream.

Morgan is the first Black woman to be appointed as a judge in Allen County. She considers herself a trailblazer and said she wants children of all races to see her and know they can accomplish anything.

“People of color can do good things,” she said. “I want to make a difference in general.”

Morgan earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from the University of Iowa.

One of Morgan's first goals is to ensure court operations are organized and flowing well to serve the community. Morgan said she has big shoes to fill – those of predecessor Judge Charles Pratt, who recently retired. But becoming a judge has been Morgan's longtime dream.

Magistrates and judges have many of the same responsibilities and essentially the same authority. But magistrates have more limited power, so they handle smaller cases compared with larger and more complex cases that judges hear. Morgan said she is excited to continue making a difference – but to do so from more of a leadership role.

In March, more than 2,100 people signed a petition urging the governor to appoint Morgan to the judicial position. The effort was led by ChangeMakers Fort Wayne, a local social activism group.

The ChangeMakers Fort Wayne Facebook page shared the group's excitement Tuesday.

“Our unified community voice was heard #OneVoice. Our #FloodTheLine campaign was successful,” it stated.

Amy Robinson also was appointed to a judicial position Tuesday. She becomes the new full-time magistrate for both Huntington County courts, effective July 1. A law goes into effect July 1 that allows a superior and a circuit court in the same county to appoint a magistrate for both courts.

Richison has a law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law, and she started her career as a deputy prosecutor in Johnson County, according to a news release. Richison has been the elected prosecuting attorney for Huntington County since the start of 2007.

