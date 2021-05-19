COVID variants increase in state

Even as cases of COVID-19 decline statewide, the number of cases caused by virus variants has risen.

Almost half of COVID-19 samples tested for virus variants in Indiana are positive for 1 of 5 identified mutated versions, the Indiana Department of Health's website shows – and the number of those variants has gone up nearly tenfold from a month ago.

State health officials report 2,477 samples, or 47% of samples tested, are a variant strain. Most, more than 2,000, are the B.1117 variant first identified in September in the United Kingdom.

That variant recently was found spreading widely in Michigan, where it is blamed for a spike in COVID-19 cases, even as other states' cases have been receding.

Found second most often in Indiana tests are two variants, B.1142 and B.1429, originally identified in California and found in 265 samples. Variants found first in Brazil, P.1., and South Africa, B.1351, have been found in 184 and 20 cases, respectively. Researchers say the Brazil and South African variants contain a mutation that might allow them to partly evade the immune system.

It could not be determined Tuesday if variants now surfacing in India's massive proliferation of cases have been found in Indiana – or are being searched for.

The number of variants found in state testing has grown almost tenfold from 250 documented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mid-April. By then, the CDC had reported the B.117 variant was the most common variant circulating in the United States.

But Indiana health officials have been testing only a relatively small number of cases for variants, the state's website said.

Last week at a COVID-19 news briefing, Dr. Kristina Box, the state's health commissioner, said the number of variant cases in Indiana had increased by 1,100 the previous two weeks.

“Our statewide positivity rate has also increased to 5.3%, and this is a reflection of the variants which are more infectious,” as well as a recent decline in testing, she said.

Researchers at Purdue University have been studying the variants, and their preliminary work has shown vaccines are still effective against B.117, according to a university news release. Other researchers have found the B.117 variant can cause more serious disease requiring hospitalization, Box said.

“We're looking at everybody that gets hospitalized with COVID and actually sequencing their COVID-19 to determine if that's from a variant,” she said.

It could not be determined Tuesday if the state has tracked variant data from specific individual counties or regions.

The state health department's website says the department tests “a random subset of positive samples from different areas of the state” plus samples from the newly hospitalized or people who are thought to have a second COVID-19 infection or infection after being vaccinated.

The website also says the presence of a variant infection does not make a difference in how a patient is treated or isolation precautions, “so results are not reported to individual health care providers and patients.”

Dr. Matthew Sutter, Allen County's health commissioner, has expressed concern in recent weeks about the spread of the B.117 variant from Michigan. He stressed cases, including those from variants, might increase if unvaccinated people stop wearing masks. He continues to urge vaccination.

“Now is a great time for all eligible ages to get vaccinated,” he said. “They're safe, effective, free, and we have good supplies.”

Allen County on Tuesday reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,128, and three additional deaths, increasing total deaths to 681.

Other counties' new cases are Adams, 3; DeKalb, 4; Huntington, 6; Kosciusko, 8; LaGrange, 2; Noble, 8; Steuben, 4; Wabash, 2; Wells, 1; and Whitley, 2. None of those counties had additional deaths.

Indiana reported 495 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 21 additional deaths. The state has had 736,480 confirmed cases and 13,090 confirmed deaths, plus 417 probable deaths in patients without a positive test.

