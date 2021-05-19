Defiance driver dies in crash; 2 kids hurt

A Defiance, Ohio, woman was killed in a rollover crash on County Road 22 in Putnam County, law enforcement officials said.

Two young children also in the vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene about 4 p.m. Monday.

Cindel Fenter, 31, was driving southbound in a 1999 GMC Suburban, according to authorities. She drove off the right side of the road, came back on the road and drove off the left side.

The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned, police said.

Fenter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Two children, ages 3 and 1, were passengers in the vehicle and secured in child safety seats. They were transported to a hospital, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the Continental Police Department, Continental Fire and EMS, and the Putnam County coroner's office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Road rage called factor in crash

A Columbia City man was in critical condition after being thrown off his motorcycle in what the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department described as a “road rage incident.”

Jeffrey Clingerman, 28, was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson north on Indiana 3 at DeKalb County Road 62 at high speed about 5:25 p.m. Monday, according to a report from the sheriff's department.

Clingerman applied his brakes abruptly and was thrown from the motorcycle after an encounter with another driver in a second vehicle, law enforcement officials said in a news release. They didn't disclose the name of the other driver.

Clingerman, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered head trauma and a wrist injury. He was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, where he was in intensive care Monday evening, according to the news release.

Clingerman had a suspended license and no motorcycle endorsement, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.