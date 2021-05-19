Local wage increases late last year lag other large counties

Allen County's average weekly wage in the fourth quarter was $1,048, a 10% increase from 2019's fourth quarter, according to data the Bureau of Labor Statistics released today.

But don't get too excited by the bigger paychecks.

Of the 358 largest U.S. counties, Allen ranked 279th for wage growth over the one-year period that included significant economic effects from widespread shutdowns imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, said she typically doesn't pay much attention to quarterly wage releases.

But "with the fast-changing nature of 2020 and the pandemic, I believe these quarterly numbers deserve attention," she said in a statement.

Blakeman explained that the workers most likely to be drawing paychecks late last year were office workers, who are typically paid more than service sector employees, including fast food workers and hotel housekeepers. If their lower wages had been included in the calculations, the average pay would have been lower.

But many of those blue-collar laborers were instead receiving unemployment benefits late last year. Counties nationwide experienced similar challenges.

Allen County workers earned 78 cents on the dollar compared to the national average during 2020's fourth quarter, federal data show. Local weekly wages during October, November and December averaged $1,048, compared to the national average of $1,339, the data showed.

Blakeman described the shortfall as alarming.

"This means fewer dollars in people's paychecks and fewer dollars going through our local economy to support local employers and small businesses," she said. "Plus, low wages make it harder to attract the skilled workers our employers need and want."

