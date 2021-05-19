Mayor, city officials celebrate green infrastructure

Collaboration and green infrastructure were celebrated Wednesday morning by Mayor Tom Henry and public works officials.

The city press conference was held in the parking lot of Purdue Fort Wayne housing that faces Hobson Road, which was used as an example of collaboration for green infrastructure.

Through the multi-phase project, the road was reconfigured to include bike lanes and sidewalks. About five feet of greenspace was added along the roadway as well, which allows for the inclusion of planted bioswales where the grades allow.

Henry said the investments will make Fort Wayne a more desirable location for new jobs, economic development and a better quality of life. This year's Public Works plan features more than $28 million in projects.

