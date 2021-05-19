Newest falcon banded at I&M building

A peregrine falcon chick was banded and named in an annual Indiana Michigan Power tradition Tuesday.

The sole chick from Moxie and Jamie, the two adult falcons who have inhabited the nest atop the building eight years, was named BeeGee. A list of names was put together by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, then more than 1,000 I&M customers voted to determine the name.

Moxie had three other eggs, but none hatched. When Brad Bumgardner, executive director of the Indiana Audubon Society, went out on the roof to grab the chick, he brought the eggs inside as well. The eggs will be studied to determine if they were viable and what prevented them from hatching.

As Bumgardner retrieved the chick, Moxie and Jamie flew around aggressively and attacked him to protect the baby. BeeGee was brought inside in a bucket.

The chick's more permanent slate and blue-gray wings could be seen poking through mounds of fluffy, white feathers. Bumgardner said it was easy to tell BeeGee is a girl because she has large feet. Male chicks tend to have small feet.

Bumgardner also grabbed other debris from the nest, such as a blue jay bone that he was able to identify due to an accompanying feather. Peregrine falcons eat pigeons and other small birds.

The organizations use the banding and naming ceremony as an educational experience.

Typically, children who help choose the name, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs this year, come to the 26th floor of the I&M building to learn more about the birds. However, that didn't happen Tuesday because of COVID-19 precautions.

A metal band was placed around one of the chick's ankles, while a blue tag – to signify she was tagged as a baby – was placed on the other. The metal band is more permanent, but the colored one is easier to see so the falcon can be identified on cameras, such as the livestream set up in the I&M nest.

BeeGee screamed through the process. Bumgardner said she was just angry she was being handled, but she wasn't being hurt. She was returned to her nest shortly after the banding.

BeeGee is Moxie and Jamie's 28th chick since they started living in the nest. Since the falcon box was established in 1996, 64 chicks have been born on the I&M roof.

The box was established by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, partly because peregrine falcons were an endangered species. Although the species is still protected, it came off the endangered species list in 1999.

Bumgardner referred to the nesting box a success story.

Michael Bianski, I&M communications consultant, said falcon boxes have helped rebuild the species.

“It's a great way to help keep in touch with the community, keep in touch with education for the next generation, specifically around the environment and the ecosystem,” Bianski said. “It's very important to us that we want to keep that positive message going forward of why these things are important.”

