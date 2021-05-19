Northeast Allen home explosion under investigation

A male victim was transported to a hospital today after self-reporting a fiery explosion at his Leo-Cedarville home.

The Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS responded to what they thought was a fire at 9:17 a.m. in the 1600 block of Painter Road, according to Chad Jacobs, deputy fire chief.

"It was clearly not on fire," Jacobs said. "It appeared to be an explosion of some kind."

The victim, who was found in the kitchen of the one-story home, was transported in non-life threatening condition to a local hospital, Jacobs said, adding that the cause of the explosion is under investigation. An investigative team was called out to determine the cause.

No other people or pets were inside the home, Jacobs said.

