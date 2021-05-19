Philharmonic says concerts at risk if no deal by Friday

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic said Tuesday that summer concerts in the region are at risk if an agreement with union musicians is not reached by the end of the day Friday.

The Philharmonic and the musicians' union have been engaged in contract talks with key issues including the number of guaranteed weeks of paid work during the summer, salaries, the number of musicians and health care.

Some aspects have been agreed to, but Fort Wayne Philharmonic Board Chairman Chuck Surack said in a statement that an agreement package cannot “come in piecemeal.”

“We must have agreement by the deadline to move forward with required planning for events, including venue rental and guest artist availability,” he said.

Philharmonic musicians said Tuesday that they plan informational pickets in the Fort Wayne area as work continues toward a new contract agreement.

“Public actions will take place daily as we face management's unjustified demand for permanent cuts to musician wages and their self-imposed May 21 negotiation deadline approaches,” said a statement Campbell MacDonald released on behalf of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association.

The musicians have been furloughed since August.

Supporters are invited to join musicians at 4 p.m. today in front of Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.