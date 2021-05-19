Prison vendor donated to Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb has accepted more than $32,000 in campaign contributions from a company finalizing a new state prison contract worth $643 million – the most expensive of four bids.

This includes $10,000 in donations to the governor's gubernatorial campaign last September – just months before the proposal was put out for bid.

“Well, everyone that's ever supported me financially or otherwise knows the only thing that gets them is good government,” Holcomb told The Journal Gazette on Tuesday.

The four-year contract was awarded to Centurion Health of Indiana LLC at a cost of about $160 million a year. Centurion – and its parent company Centene Corp. – is embroiled in several controversies and lawsuits, including an allegation of a rigged contract in Tennessee and substandard care in Mississippi.

The departing vendor, Wexford of Indiana LLC, bid about $30 million less per year, but Department of Correction Chief Communications Officer Annie Goeller said price is only one factor considered.

A request for proposals went out in December, and four vendors responded – Centurion, Wexford, Corizon and Vitalcore Health Strategies. An award recommendation was posted April 23. The timeline for finalizing a contract with Centurion is July 1.

Holcomb has received $32,500 from Centene Corp. Political Action Committee or related companies going back to 2016. But two $5,000 contributions came in September. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch also received $2,500 last year and $11,400 in all.

Holcomb said he trusts the Department of Correction and Department of Administration to review contracts thoroughly. The agencies handle the detailed process of executing a contract, but the governor heads the executive branch and has ultimate control.

“It's not just one factor. ... I don't go through every agency contract and make sure every t is crossed and every i is dotted, but I do trust them to do so. And they've got a stellar track record,” he said.

General medical services are included in the contract as well as behavioral health, addiction recovery and maternal child health. The most recent census showed almost 24,000 offenders in state prisons.

According to the award recommendation letter from the Indiana Department of Administration, Wexford – the current provider – got a maximum 35 points for cost. Centurion received 28.27 points – the lowest of all vendors.

But Centurion excelled in the management assessment/quality score.

A total of 45 points was available for the business and technical proposal evaluation – the largest portion of the score. Centurion received 39.25, and Wexford was second with 30.25.

The Tennessee Department of Correction recently said it will rebid a $123 million contract for behavioral health services that Centurion won after a lawsuit accused a state official of rigging the bidding process, the Tennessean reported.

