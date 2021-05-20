Local wage increase lagging nation

Allen County's average weekly wage in the fourth quarter was $1,048, a 10% increase from 2019's fourth quarter, according to data the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday.

But don't get too excited by the bigger paychecks.

Of the 358 largest U.S. counties, Allen ranked 279th for wage growth over the one-year period that included significant economic effects from widespread shutdowns imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, said she typically doesn't pay much attention to quarterly wage releases.

But “with the fast-changing nature of 2020 and the pandemic, I believe these quarterly numbers deserve attention,” she said in a statement.

Blakeman explained that the workers most likely to be drawing paychecks late last year were office workers, who are typically paid more than service sector employees, including fast-food workers and hotel housekeepers. If their lower wages had been included in the calculations, the average pay would have been lower.

But many of those blue-collar laborers were instead receiving unemployment benefits late last year. Counties nationwide experienced similar challenges.

Allen County workers earned 78 cents on the dollar compared to the national average during 2020's fourth quarter, federal data show. Local weekly wages during October, November and December averaged $1,048, compared to the national average of $1,339, the data showed.

Blakeman described the shortfall as alarming.

“This means fewer dollars in people's paychecks and fewer dollars going through our local economy to support local employers and small businesses,” she said. “Plus, low wages make it harder to attract the skilled workers our employers need and want.”

Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, commented on the competition for workers.

“Anecdotally, we have noticed that some employers have raised wages in the last year, as well as offer other incentives to job candidates,” he said in a statement. “But this is a mountain yet to be climbed, and we cannot be complacent about the impact slow or minimal wage growth has on a local or regional economy.”

Allen County had the second lowest weekly wage of the eight Indiana counties included in the release – only Vanderburgh was lower at $1,041. Marion, which includes Indianapolis, reported weekly wages averaging $1,299, the highest of the state's largest counties.

The news wasn't all bad, however.

Allen County's workforce shrank by 4.1% to 186,200 total jobs in the fourth quarter, but that rate bettered the national workforce decline of 6.1%.

BLS Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages data are reported based on the business location, not where workers live. Wage data for all U.S. counties are scheduled to be released next month.

