Mayor praises city's public works successes

Mayor Tom Henry said he wants the community to know that public works is more than sidewalks and curbs.

“It's also bike lanes, and it's also a tremendous infrastructure underneath the streets of this community. We have all kinds of water pipes and a number of other assets to our community that most people never see, but they are a part of our entire industry,” he said Wednesday after a news conference.

Henry was joined by city public works officials and staff in the parking lot of Purdue University Fort Wayne student housing to show off work being done on Hobson Road between Coliseum Boulevard and Stellhorn Road in honor of National Public Works Week. He later proclaimed May 16-22 as Public Works Week in Fort Wayne.

The multi-phase project on the northeast corridor is in its final phase and is a great example of collaboration and green infrastructure, Henry said.

The road was reconfigured to include bike lanes and sidewalks. About 5 feet of green space was added along the roadway as well, which allows for the inclusion of planted bioswales where the grades allow. Bioswales trap grime and sediment and clean water that falls into the rivers and streams, said Shan Gunawardena, the city's public works director.

The project recovered 1.6 acres of green space, Gunawardena added. The infrastructure for bus stops on Hobson also promotes public transportation. The landscaping additions help with beautification, he said.

“These green infrastructure initiatives not only help our environment but also provide quality of life enhancements and increased property values,” Gunawardena added.

Doug Fasick, city engineering manager, shared how water and wastewater facilities have reduced their energy usage by 10%, and those facilities are still on track to be energy neutral by 2030. He talked about other measures being taken locally, such as energy audits and a citywide climate action plan expected to be completed this year.

“In the past, energy was always taken for granted, and the prevailing thought was we can't do without it, so why do we spend so much time trying to manage it? Well, that's no longer true today,” Fasick said.

The city has always focused on improving its infrastructure, Henry said, but there are now a lot more funding sources the city can use. Although the city used to only have about $6 million annually for infrastructure, the Public Works Plan includes about $28 million in projects this year.

Henry added that it was impossible to catch up in the past, but he's focused on just that now.

“Ultimately, we will catch up,” the mayor said.

