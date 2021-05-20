Region cases of virus slowing

The most recent color-coded map measuring the impact of COVID-19 in Indiana shows all of northeast Indiana's counties have joined the majority of the state's counties in the two lowest categories, yellow or blue.

As recently as the beginning of May, the northeast portion of the state was showing up with higher infection rates than other regions.

But now, Adams, Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash and Wells counties are in blue, the lowest category. Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties are in yellow, the second-lowest.

The categories are based on the number of weekly confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents and seven-day positivity rates for COVID-19 tests. Blue means fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 and less than 5% of tests coming back positive. Yellow means 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents and positivity between 5% and 9.9%.

The map, updated Wednesday, represents a lagging indicator because it is based on the seven days that ended Sunday.

But no Indiana counties are in red, the most serious category. Only three counties are in orange – Jasper in northwest Indiana, Jay in east-central Indiana and Lawrence in south-central.

In northeast Indiana, Adams County has the lowest positivity rate at 1.57%; followed by Wabash, 2.04%; Wells, 2.44%; Kosciusko, 2.72%; and Huntington, 4.27%.

The highest positivity rates are in Steuben, 9.09%, and LaGrange, 9.01%. Whitley County's rate is 5%, while Noble County's stands at 5.18%; Allen County's at 5.32%; and DeKalb's at 5.71%.

All of the northeast counties' positivity rates are declining. Most of the region's positivity rates are higher than the state's overall rate of 4.8%, however.

Of Indiana's 92 counties, 40 are now in yellow, and 49 are in blue. Counties along the border with Michigan, which has been experiencing a spike in cases from COVID-19 variants, are all now in yellow, with only St. Joseph County experiencing a slight uptick in positivity rates to 3.48%.

Steuben County has recently seen an increase in vaccinations, with 40% of eligible residents reported vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Both Allen County and the state witnessed a rise in reported cases Wednesday. Allen County reported 72 new confirmed coronavirus cases, up from the 20s and 30s in recent days. There were no new deaths. The county has had 41,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 681 deaths.

DeKalb County reported seven new cases Wednesday and no new deaths, bringing the county's totals 4,353 confirmed cases and 78 deaths.

Indiana reported 819 new confirmed cases Wednesday and 12 new deaths, bringing the state's totals to 737,282 cases and 13,101 confirmed deaths, plus 417 probable deaths based on symptoms but without a positive test.

