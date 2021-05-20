Rokita seeks delay on House Bill suit

INDIANAPOLIS – Attorney General Todd Rokita wants a six-month postponement of a citizen lawsuit over whether a new law passed by the General Assembly is constitutional.

He filed the request Tuesday in Marion Superior Court because the Indiana Constitution says lawmakers “shall not be subject to any civil process, during the session of the General Assembly.”

There are exceptions for cases of treason, felony and breach of peace.

Normally, this would not be a problem because the General Assembly adjourns April 29 in odd-numbered years. But the GOP-controlled legislature extended that date to Nov. 15 because members have to come back in the fall to draw redistricting maps because census data was not available in April.

Gov. Eric Holcomb could call legislators back for a special session, but leaders chose instead to extend the regular session even though they are not at the Statehouse doing work.

“Because the General Assembly is in session, the legislators enjoy the privileges and immunity from service of process and suit granted under Indiana law,” Rokita argued.

The filing is in the case of John Whitaker, who sued House Speaker Todd Huston and Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and the entire General Assembly over House Enrolled Act 1123.

Holcomb has also sued over the same law, which allows the General Assembly to call an emergency session in times of statewide disaster declarations – perhaps to override the governor.

It arose because of the extended COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions many Republican legislators did not support.

Rokita said in the latest Whitaker motion that in addition to the Constitution, state law also says a court must grant a continuance to a date at least 30 days after the adjournment of the session when a member of the General Assembly is a party to a civil action. That is currently set for Nov. 15.

The attorney general has also used the argument in the Holcomb lawsuit, though focusing more directly on the ability of Holcomb to sue at all. No rulings have been made.

