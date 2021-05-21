Fort Wayne/Allen County

Poor air quality expected today

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is forecasting high ozone levels today in Allen, Huntington and several other counties.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors

IDEM said people can help reduce ozone levels by driving less and conserving energy by turning off lights and setting thermostats to 75 degrees or higher.

Gateway mural unveiled Saturday

The dedication of Art This Way's second gateway mural project is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at 1217 Broadway.

The mural was created by University of Saint Francis professor Tim Parsley and students involved in the Creative Arts program. Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District partnered with Parsley and University of Saint Francis for the project.

The mural, inspired by John James Audubon, will welcome visitors as they drive into downtown.

NeighborLink names director

NeighborLink Fort Wayne on Thursday announced Eric Wood as its new executive director.

He replaces Andrew Hoffman, whom the organization announced in January was leaving after 13 years with NeighborLink.

Wood, a Fort Wayne native, returns to the city after living in Portland, Maine, for the last seven years.

NeighborLink is a nonprofit Christian ministry that invites residents and organizations to seek free assistance from neighbors and invites residents to join volunteer project teams to provide free assistance.

Local NeighborLink volunteers completed 1,287 projects in 2020.

“Eric's desire is to help equip the local church of Fort Wayne to be the neighbors we were born to be by serving the city's vulnerable homeowners,” a news release said.

Board President John Barce said in a statement that Wood's pastoral and servant leader experience will enhance the organization as it “works to solve problems to complex issues facing vulnerable neighbors and neighborhoods with a heart for bringing the love of Jesus” to residents.

Diocese to ordain 2 men as deacons

Two local men will be ordained as deacons Saturday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, officials announced Thursday.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades will ordain Brian Isenbarger and Mark Hellinger to the diaconate through the imposition of hands and the invocation of the Holy Spirit. Deacons can be ordained to the permanent diaconate, but these men intend to later seek priestly orders.

Isenbarger attended St. John the Baptist School, Bishop Dwenger High School and the University of Saint Francis.

Hellinger attended St. Joseph-St. Elizabeth School – which later separated into St. Joseph School and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School – and Bishop Luers High School, then spent two years each at the Pontifical College Josephinum and Bishop Simon Bruté College Seminary before being asked by Rhoades whether he would like to study at the Pontifical North American College in Rome.

The ordination Mass is a private, ticketed event scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. The event will be livestreamed for the general public on the diocesan website at diocesefwsb.org, and on YouTube and Facebook, search @diocesefwsb.

Matthew 25 honors late CEO

Matthew 25 planned to present a “Called to Care” award Thursday night to the wife of a former board chairman and CEO who was a longtime supporter of the health clinic.

Dennis Becker, who died in March at age 70, was an attorney at Beckman Lawson and “was a very influential member of this community,” a media advisory said.

A news obituary said Becker was involved in numerous organizations, including the Lutheran Foundation, and Lutheran Social Services boards, and as a board member for Ohio Art and Concordia Plan Services.

He was part of a special IPFW committee that commissioned the campus' Mastodon statue.

The ceremony that was planned for Thursday night was to include his widow, Nancy Becker, as Matthew 25 celebrates 45 years of being a full-time, free health center.

