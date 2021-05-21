County planners pause development

One unusual housing development was put on hold and another approved Thursday during a business meeting of the Allen County Plan Commission.

Commission members followed in the footsteps of their Fort Wayne colleagues, who last week voted to allow up to 60 more days to straighten out an access problem with Violet's Garden No. 1.

The single-family home development proposed by Pure Development, Fort Wayne, crosses the city-county boundary, with about 70% of homes in the city and the rest in Adams Township in Allen County.

The site lies west of U.S. 27/Lafayette Street/Decatur Road, east of South Anthony Boulevard Extended and north of Maples Road.

The development of 105 homes has two access points as the city requires, but one includes part of a private drive, which is not acceptable. The delay allows the developer to work something out with the property owner.

The second proposal, a 24-unit duplex development proposed by Springmill Woods Development LLC, lies on an unusual long, narrow lot on the west side of the 900 to 1200 blocks of West Hamilton Road in Aboite Township. The lot's southern boundary is the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

The homes are accessed in an unusual way – by driveways that lead to a private road that empties into a public street.

The developer, represented by Jamie Lancia of Lancia Homes in Fort Wayne, was granted a rezoning from single-family residential to two family residential.

The Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals this week approved a request for smaller lot sizes that Lancia said would allow more affordable prices.

All rezonings also must be approved by the Allen County commissioners.

rsalter@jg.net