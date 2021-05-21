Music coming to downtown in summer

Live music by local musicians is coming to popular downtown hangouts to help Fort Wayne area residents enjoy weekends.

The Downtown Improvement District on Thursday announced Downtown Live!, a series of free performances every Friday and Saturday evening in June, July and August.

“This year we're starting a new tradition, bringing our streets and alleys to life with live, local musicians,” a news release said.

“We know everyone wants to get out of the house and safely return to Downtown Fort Wayne and brush those quarantine blues away.”

On Fridays at The Landing, concerts will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Columbia Street.

The entertainment on the first Friday of each month will include local favorites such as Alicia Pyle Quartet, Rosalind and the Way and Latin music featuring Melisa's Latin Beat, including salsa dance lessons.

On Saturdays, Downtown Live! will be heard from various rotating locations such as the Porch off Calhoun.

Other locations have not been revealed, with the intention of building a surprise element, according to the release.

“Let's face it, we're all more than ready to safely get out in public and have some fun with our friends and families again,” said a statement from Downtown Improvement District President Michael Galbraith. “Every weekend we've already got great things happening in Downtown Fort Wayne, from ball games to concerts to festivals.

“This just adds to what we've all missed so much over the past year-and-a-half and amps up the energy for Downtown Fort Wayne.”

To see the schedule of concerts and to receive regular updates online, go to www.DTFWLive.com.