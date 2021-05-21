New nursing school to open on Lutheran Hospital campus

A new nursing school will open on Lutheran Hospital's campus in July, officials announced Friday.

Lutheran Health Network is partnering with Jersey College, which was founded in 2003 and has two New Jersey campuses and five Florida locations. Fort Wayne will be its eighth school.

The six-semester program will award graduating students an associate of science degree in nursing, officials said.

Applications are being accepted now for classes that begin in July.

Jersey College received national accreditation from the Council on Occupational Education and approval from the US Department of Education in 2007. It now enrolls about 3,000 nursing students and has graduated more than 8,500.

Greg Karzhevsky, Jersey College's chancellor, said the college has worked with Lutheran officials for months to create a "unique nursing education experience."

"From our initial meetings, the Lutheran Hospital and Lutheran Health Network leadership teams have shared our vision for this collaborative model of educating future nurses to care for patients in the Fort Wayne region," he said in a statement.

Jersey College officials say their priorities include creating a program designed to increase diversification in the nursing workforce to better serve multicultural communities.

Nurses are in short supply nationally. An online search of open Lutheran Hospital positions using the term "nurse" resulted in more than 100 results Friday. A similar search for open nursing positions at Parkview Health produced more than 200 results.

Natalie Seaber, Lutheran Health Network's chief nursing officer, said the nursing shortage has grown more acute during the pandemic.

"Among other factors driving need, nurses have many employment options," she said in a statement. "We believe that engaging with well-educated students to share the values, philosophies and practices of Lutheran Health Network hospitals will help us care for our communities into the future."

The University of Saint Francis, Indiana University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne also have local nursing programs.

Jersey College at Lutheran Hospital will be housed in more than 8,000 square feet of classroom and office space on the Lutheran Hospital campus in southwest Fort Wayne. The program combines classroom and hospital clinical expertise.

"Students are able to experience a seamless transition from classroom theory to clinical application," according to a news release.

To learn more about Jersey College at Lutheran Hospital or begin the enrollment process, go online to jerseycollege.edu/campuses/fort-wayne/ or call 260-306-5355.

