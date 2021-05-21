Quick fix: Grand Wayne gets new chiller

Nothing like the middle of May for your air conditioning to go on the fritz.

That's what led the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board to call a special meeting Thursday afternoon – when the outdoor temperature was a toasty 88 degrees – to approve emergency spending for a new chiller for Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne executive director, told the board the chiller, which had served the east portion of the building for 37 years, went out about a week and a half ago, suffering “a catastrophic failure.”

A tube burst, ruining the unit's motor. “This was unpredictable,” he said. “It really is unexpected.”

Consultation with representatives of the unit's manufacturer, Trane, resulted in learning the repairs would cost $250,000 and take nine to 10 weeks, Shaw said.

And, he added, parts for the aging unit are no longer available.

The board unanimously took Shaw's recommendation to replace the chiller at a cost not to exceed $500,000.

In the meantime, Shaw said, Grand Wayne has been relying on substitute equipment parked at the loading dock on the Washington Boulevard side of the building.

Renting that equipment costs about $15,000 a month and is not included in the $500,000, Shaw said. The staff is looking into whether insurance reimbursement will cover some of the expense.

The breakdown comes at a time when Grand Wayne has been fighting financial woes due to the loss of events caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new chiller should save thousands of dollars per year in energy costs by being more efficient, Shaw said.

The substitute cooling was working out well, he added. The temperature inside Thursday afternoon was in the comfortable 70s.

