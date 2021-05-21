Recovery facility approved for site

A residential facility that uses a faith-based approach to help people recover from substance abuse was approved Thursday night to locate in a former Missionary Church property at West Rudisill Boulevard and South Wayne Street.

Andy Collins, executive director of Adult & Teen Challenge of Northern Indiana, told the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals the group was requesting a special use to locate a Fort Wayne-based “intake center” at the building, which is in a single-family residential zone.

He said the organization is based at 1111 Bristol St., Elkhart, but is part of a 63-year-old national organization with more than 250 centers in the United States and 1,500 in the world.

Despite its name, he said, the local program would be for adults 18 and up. They would stay in the local facility 30 to 45 days and then transfer to the “training center” in Elkhart for 11 to 14 months.

Collins said participants pay their own way, and the program does not seek government funding. Participants are there of their own accord and are not court-ordered; a typical cost is $500 a month.

Participants do not go off-site for work; they are subject to supervision at all times by live-in staffers and are locked in an alarmed building, Collins said.

“Prison is a lot easier than our program,” he said, noting that some participants are coming from jail.

“Nine out of 10” people trying to overcome addiction “probably are not good candidates” for the program, he said. But those who are have a 78% success rate, Collins said.

He said the program is a lot like a residential school and is “interdenominational” and not affiliated with The Missionary Church.

Neighbors from the West Rudisill and Oakdale neighborhoods said they had researched the program and met with representatives and were convinced of their sincerity, said Jim Sack, who lives at 902 W. Rudisill Blvd.

“I think we all walked away thinking they are going to be an asset in the neighborhood,” he said.

The group was approved to have up to 24 participants in the building, which has housed offices of The Missionary Church and eight apartments for those returning from missions. But it has not been occupied recently.

Collins told The Journal Gazette he is both a graduate of the program and a former Fort Wayne resident.

His parents, both graduates of Fort Wayne Bible College, lived in the neighborhood while he was growing up, Collins said, and that's how he knew about the building.

He said his father, Dennis Collins, was an assistant pastor for a time at First Missionary Church across South Wayne Street.

Collins said he is aware that the building has fallen into disuse. But he said the group was prepared to spend an estimated $1 million to $1.3 million to fix problems, including a wet basement and possible asbestos and lead paint.

“We're going to fund-raise,” he said.

