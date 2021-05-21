State 39th in nation for fully vaccinated

Indiana ranks 39th nationally in the percentage of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CDC data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compared statistics from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Nationwide, more than 125 million Americans were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. That accounts for 37.8% of the country's population. Indiana's vaccination rate is 32.9%.

Ohio ranks 25th nationally, with 38.1% of residents vaccinated. Michigan ranks 24th, reporting 39.3% of its population fully vaccinated.

Maine ranks first, the only state with more than 50% of its residents vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Mississippi, a state that often trails in health-related measures, ranks 51st with 26.2% of its population fully vaccinated.

Parkview Health on Thursday announced a pop-up vaccine clinic planned for next week at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave.

Parkview will partner with the Renaissance Pointe YMCA and Zeta Eta chapter of Chi Eta Phi nursing sorority to offer the clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for adults 18 and older, will be administered.

Michelle Charles, Parkview's vice president of nursing informatics, said it's vital for local health care providers to “bring vaccines to vulnerable and underserved communities to help increase vaccination rates.”

“As an African American, I know people in our community have reservations about the vaccine or may not have access to a clinic,” she said in a statement.

Pre-registration for the clinic is available at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA's front desk, or by calling 260-447-4567. Walk-ins are welcome, and a YMCA membership isn't required to come to the clinic.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that 929 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 738,173.

Eight more Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed and suspected Indiana deaths to 13,525.

In Allen County, an additional 56 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,256 confirmed cases, the Allen County Department of Health reported. The county's coronavirus death toll stands at 681.

To find testing sites, go online to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

To find a vaccination clinic, go online to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you need help. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 211 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of Thursday, more than 4.9 million doses had been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,371,900 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

