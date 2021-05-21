Vendor swap by Holcomb questioned

INDIANAPOLIS – An existing state vendor sent a critical letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday questioning the award of a new state prison medical services contract to the highest bidder.

The letter from Wexford of Indiana/Wexford Health Sources notes the state turned down an earlier renewal proposal from the company that would have saved the state $40 million a year compared to the new contract.

“I am writing to express the mixture of disappointment, anger, and confusion I feel regarding the state's recent decision to not re-award its statewide offender health care contract to Wexford of Indiana. As the incumbent vendor for the aforementioned contract, Wexford has been a faithful and productive partner to the State for the past four years,” the letter from President and CEO Daniel Conn said.

The four-year contract was awarded to Centurion Health of Indiana LLC at a cost of about $160 million a year – or $643 million in all.

A request for proposals went out in December, and four vendors responded – Centurion, Wexford, Corizon and Vitalcore Health Strategies. An award recommendation was posted April 23. The timeline for finalizing a contract with Centurion is July 1.

Holcomb has received $32,500 from Centene Corp. Political Action Committee or related companies going back to 2016. But two $5,000 contributions came in September – months before the new bids went out. Centene is Centurion's parent company. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch also received $2,500 last year and $11,400 in all.

A separate subcontractor on the Centurion bid set to receive about $27 million also donated more than $12,000 to Holcomb in the last three years.

The Indiana Department of Correction and Holcomb have said cost isn't the only factor in the decision but declined to give any specifics of why the Centurion bid was preferred.

DOC spokeswoman Annie Goeller said “the RFP process is designed to capture the cost and services provided. Centurion had the highest technical quality score, which reflects the value of healthcare our incarcerated population deserves. Our focus remains on providing care for our incarcerated population and returning citizens.”

The Wexford noted that even if the state didn't want to choose Wexford, there were two other cheaper bids.

Wexford previously received a three-year contract for $309 million in 2017 and there was a one-year, $116 million extension to March 2021.

Conn said when Wexford was negotiating a contract extension at the end of 2020, the Indiana Department of Correction told them the $8 million increase Wexford had requested to cover the contract's operating costs was too much. That is when the agency decided to seek bids for a new contract.

“But now, after awarding to Centurion, offender health care is going to cost taxpayers approximately $32 million more each year than what Wexford (the intimately knowledgeable incumbent) bid; and nearly $40 million more each year than the price we requested during contract negotiations,” the letter said.

“Adding insult to injury, Centurion's reputation in the prison health care industry is questionable, at best.”

A message left with Centurion was not returned Thursday. Its parent company has been involved in controversy in several other states over a possible rigged state contract and inadequate care to prisoners.

The letter also cites a number of accomplishments and kudos Wexford received while the state prison medical provider.

Conn said Wexford decided not to file an official protest of the award to Centurion.

“We did not want to disrupt patient care or create staffing issues by delaying the contract transition for an indefinite length of time,” the letter said.

“Furthermore, we did not want to burden taxpayers with the cost of defending a protest. After all, they already have to deal with the unnecessary $124.5 million State-approved increase to the cost of Indiana's offender health care contract.”

General medical services are included in the contract as well as behavioral health, addiction recovery and maternal child health. The most recent census showed nearly 24,000 offenders in state prisons.

