Founder, CEO of Joshua's Hand retiring

The CEO of Joshua's Hand, a community development organization, is retiring.

Cedric Walker also has been serving as pastor of Joshua's Temple Missionary Baptist Church, spending more than three decades in ministry.

But Walker and his wife, Vixen, plan to relocate to Houston this year, according to a news release. He has a daughter and granddaughter there.

“God has placed a calling on my life, but after 33 years of service in Fort Wayne, the Holy Spirit has confirmed it is time for me to move into a new phase of ministry in Houston,” Walker said in a statement.

Joshua's Hand, which Walker founded, has engaged the services of True North Strategic Advisors to help guide the organization through a transition and strategic planning process, said Tug Pierson, the organization's board chair, in the statement released this week.

“Prophet Walker cast the original vision for Joshua's Hand, and he has tirelessly carried out its mission,” Pierson said. “He has worked tenaciously to empower individuals and families, improve housing, and create socioeconomic opportunities in southeast Fort Wayne.”

Walker expects his transition to occur in September. Pierson called his efforts extraordinary.

“Thanks to Prophet Walker's vision, the first phase of Posterity Heights was developed and continues to fulfill its purpose. There are 25 new lease-to-own homes occupied all across the city,” Pierson said. “Many individuals have discovered how to better manage their money and improve their credit scores through financial competency classes. This year alone, we've helped 30 people move along the path to homeownership. Others have discovered how to leverage Individual Development Accounts to improve their homes and their careers. And recently, our workforce development program, Joshua Works, was recognized as Allen County's first State Earn and Learn program for adults.”

Walker credits others.

“There's an old saying that 'many hands make light work,' and I'm very grateful for the many hands who have made Joshua's Hand an effective organization,” Walker said in his statement. “The board, the professional staff, partners, and many volunteers have all worked together for years to improve socioeconomic opportunities in Fort Wayne. They are the ones who have lifted up so many people.”

lisagreen@jg.net