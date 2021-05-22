Musicians, Phil work on deal

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians will address the public at 9 a.m. Monday after negotiations continued Friday between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic board and the musicians' union to see if an agreement could be reached before the summer season starts.

In a statement Friday morning sent to The Journal Gazette by Campbell MacDonald, chair of the Philharmonic Players' Association, the labor union said they “would not vote for a contract that includes permanent cuts to our wages and conditions.”

On Friday morning, the musicians attended an event on the Allen County Courthouse Green presenting nearly 1,300 letters of support they said they'd received over the last week. The letters were connected and spread across the green.

On Friday evening, MacDonald said in a text that he was meeting with the musicians in answer to the question of whether or not an agreement had been reached.

The board had imposed a Friday deadline for an agreement.

The negotiations have focused on the offer that would cut the regular season from 33 to 28 weeks.

On Tuesday, the Philharmonic board issued a statement found on their website that guaranteed paid work for seven weeks this summer where no guarantee existed before.

“The offer maintains 100% of musicians' current weekly salaries for all current core (44 musicians) and per-service musicians (19). It reflects the Philharmonic's agreement to a request by the union that there be no reduction in number of musicians,” the board statement read.

Health insurance costs would also continue at the former rate of 70%, the statement read.

Musicians have said they're concerned the new agreement and its reduced wages would be the basis of negotiations for future seasons.

The union expressed similar concerns in the fall during talks on a separate, pared-down deal that would have allowed some smaller performances for a 2020-21 season.

In February, board Chairman Chuck Surack and Philharmonic management told The Journal Gazette the organization needed to reduce its annual budget by $2 million, and that would include cutting the number of full-time musicians.

At a rally this month, MacDonald and other speakers said the organization has $26 million in net assets and had made $2.5 million in gains over the last two years. MacDonald said the salary for Philharmonic musicians is $26,000 per year.

